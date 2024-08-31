National Day: Ulu Tiram incident bolsters policeman’s dedication to country

PUTRAJAYA: Leading the Rukun Negara pledge recitation at the 2024 National Day celebration exemplifies Corporal Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa’s unwavering commitment to public service, despite the challenges he has faced in his career as a policeman.

The 23-year-old hero who was on duty at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor during a shooting incident in May this year, said that the attack he endured did not diminish his resolve but rather strengthened his determination to serve and maintain national security and peace.

“I’ve learned valuable lessons from the shooting incident. It has become a source of motivation for me, reminding me that I cannot afford to be weak. Despite what has happened, I must forge ahead without looking back.

“It is deeply saddening to have lost colleagues in that incident, but I refuse to let it break my spirit. Their sacrifice was for our beloved country,” he told Bernama at Dataran Putrajaya today.

He also expressed immense pride at being chosen by Bukit Aman to lead the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge at this significant national celebration.

“Honestly, in my excitement, I am feeling quite nervous. However, Alhamdulillah, I mustered the courage to take on this challenge and began practising a week ago,” said Mohd Khairul Azhar, who has been stationed at a police station in Sabah since July 16.

He also expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Rukun Negara pledge recitation, which included the participation of 66 students from the Bachelor of Teaching Degree Programme (PISMP) at the Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Ilmu Khas Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

The shooting incident at the Ulu Tiram police station on May 17 resulted in the tragic deaths of two policemen: Corporal Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Corporal Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24. They were attacked by a man wielding a machete who seized two firearms from them.

Sergeant Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was also injured in the attack, while the main suspect in the case was shot dead at the scene.

Mohd Khairul Azhar, Mohd Hasif, and Corporal Muhammad Aznel Salleh, 30, are among the officers who risked their lives to protect public safety and order during the attack on the police station.