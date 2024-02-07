National Mineral Council endorses new mining lease minimum approval period

PUTRAJAYA: The National Mineral Council (MMN) meeting today agreed to the proposal for a minimum approval period for mining leases and ownership licences under State Mineral Enactments or Ordinances, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Resources Minister, said the proposal aims to create a conducive environment for the mineral industry and support its development.

“In addition, it can enhance harmony among stakeholders, especially between state governments and industry players,” he said in a statement today.

The third MMN meeting, chaired by Fadillah at the Parliament building today, was attended by federal ministers and heads of state governments.

It was also agreed in the meeting that bi-annual compliance audits be implemented to establish a responsible and sustainable mining industry.

This initiative is aimed at establishing a national mining industry that practices responsible and sustainable principles through regular self-audits based on developed criteria.

Fadillah said six working papers concerning key policies and operational aspects related to the mineral sector were presented, including frameworks for the new National Mineral Policy, approval periods for mining activities, and the implementation of self-auditing in the mining industry.

“In general, all papers presented have received approval at the council level. Among the considerations in this meeting was the paper on the new National Mineral Policy 3 framework developed by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) to drive the comprehensive development of the national mineral industry.

“This policy will serve as the primary guideline, replacing the existing National Mineral Policy 2, which has been in effect since 2009,” he said.

Additionally, the MMN today also discussed the jurisdiction of various ministries and departments, including the Department of Environment (DOE), Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) and NRES.

MMN remains a key platform for federal and state governments to deliberate on policy and operational matters concerning the mineral industry, aiming to foster responsible and sustainable growth, in line with national economic objectives.