Wai Ching eyes record-breaking victory in Selangor SUK Tower Run

PUCHONG: Fresh from his victory in the Petaling Jaya City Council Tower Run last week, Soh Wai Ching has now set his sights on tackling the Selangor State Secretary (SUKJ) Office in the Selangor Tower Run Championship on July 13.

The 30-year-old said he not only wants to win the championship but also set a new record by targeting a time of one minute and 40 seconds (s) to climb up the 568 flight of stairs of the 21-storey building.

“I’ve never run up the SUK building. So, I want to set a record in my first attempt and I’m targeting 1:40s,” he said after the ceremony to announce the sponsorship by Zus Coffee here today.

Through the one-year agreement from May 2024 to April 2025, Wai Ching will receive sponsorship in the form of money and goods from Zus Coffee.

Meanwhile, Zus Coffee vice-president of Growth and Marketing Stephy Foong said the company is honoured to support Wai Ching as he continues to make history and elevate Malaysia on the world stage.

“Supporting local brands and talents is what we do. Wai Ching embodies the spirit of Malaysia.

“By representing Malaysia on the global stage, Soh Wai Ching fosters a sense of unity and national pride among Malaysians, showcasing the potential for greatness inherent in every Malaysian, inspiring people to strive for their best and go beyond their limits,” she said.