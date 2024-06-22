PETALING JAYA: National mixed doubles shuttler Lai Pei Jing revealed on Instagram how she was scammed out of RM400,000 of her life savings by a friend.

Lai’s ordeal began when a friend introduced her to Dobevil, a fraudulent e-commerce platform. Initially skeptical, Lai was persuaded by her friend and her own concerns about financial stability post-retirement after a period of poor results.

“Normally I wouldn’t pay attention to or try such things, but at that time I was frustrated with my career which led to anxiety about my future after retirement,“ said Lai as reported by New Straits Times.

“This impulsive decision gave both myself and this software a chance, leading to the current outcome.

The Dobevil platform claimed to be a cross-border e-commerce business, promising profits from running an online store.

The process involved order taking, procurement, manufacturer shipping, and buyer signing, with supposed profits from these transactions.

“However, I didn’t know that the whole software was a scam. I genuinely believed in it, all the order amounts, customer service and buyers were actually controlled by them.”

“The amount I was scammed for became so large because the order amounts gradually increased, and I also gradually invested money.

“If I didn’t take orders within the deadline, my account would be frozen, preventing me from withdrawing money until the orders were processed,” she was quoted as saying.

Lai began to suspect something was amiss when the order amounts increased, requiring more investments to sustain the business.

Despite her growing doubts, Lai continued to seek advice from the same friend who had introduced her to the platform, receiving false reassurances.

“Customer service and buyers would message me, affecting my state of mind and making me anxious and unsure,“ she said.

“My ignorance and naivety even led me to ask my sister until the last moment,” she said.

Her realisation came when the order amounts became unmanageable, prompting her to confide in her family.

Lai’s message to Malaysians emphasised vigilance and consulting loved ones when making significant decisions.

“Making new friends and socialising is fine, but when it comes to money, everyone should be cautious.

If you have any confusion or doubts, do not decide alone.

“Please consult your closest or most trusted family or friends,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

