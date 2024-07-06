Probe into badminton stars’ investment scams still ongoing as police warn against online fraud

PETALING JAYA: Police are urging the public to be wary of online investment scams as they continue to investigate the high-profile cases involving national mixed doubles shuttler Lai Pei Jing and former shuttler Tan Boon Heong.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed that the probe into how the two badminton stars fell victim to separate scams is still ongoing, as reported by Scoop.

He said they were “obviously scammed” but did not provide further details, citing any new developments will be shared later.

However, he took the opportunity to warn about the prevalence of investment fraud spread through social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram.

“There’s nothing right about those viral investment schemes. All those videos and tactics are just scam techniques that ultimately lead to (cyber) fraud.

“There is no easy way to get money. It’s better to invest in a legitimate scheme approved by the authorities,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also urged the public to exercise extreme caution before committing funds to any investment opportunities, especially those promoted online.

The warning comes following Pei Jing’s announcement on June 3rd that she had been scammed out of nearly all her life savings but no amount was disclosed.

A day later, Boon Heong revealed that he had previously lost a staggering RM2.5 million to an investment scam, stating that even successful professionals can fall victim to such frauds.

