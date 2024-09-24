Need for coordinated efforts to eradicate deviant trends - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Serious and coordinated action by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and enforcement agencies is essential to address and eradicate deviant trends that diverge from the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He emphasised that the MADANI government is committed to tackling all forms of deviant ideologies that threaten the beliefs and practices of Muslims in Malaysia.

“May Allah protect us and this country from any danger or threat that deviates from and could undermine the true tenets of our faith and Islamic principles,” he said in a Facebook post following his meeting with Jakim’s top management today.

Anwar said the meeting focused on various issues related to Islamic affairs in the country, including the halal sector

“This platform is vital, considering the latest developments, especially regarding the economic prospects of the halal industry both domestically and internationally. It calls for collaboration among federal agencies to enhance Malaysia’s halal industry,” he added.