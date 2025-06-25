MACC arrests five including officers in illegal foreign worker registration scam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained five individuals, including three enforcement officers, for their suspected involvement in illegal foreign worker registration under the Immigration Department’s Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK). The arrests were made in Putrajaya and Kelantan between 11 am and 2.30 pm on Monday (June 23).

A source revealed that the three officers, comprising two men and a woman, allegedly accepted bribes ranging from RM50,000 to RM60,000 to process foreign worker applications. The other two suspects include a company manager and a foreign national. All are believed to have committed the offences between 2020 and 2021.

The operation, codenamed Op Putih, was conducted by the MACC Intelligence Division in Kelantan to dismantle syndicate activities involving immigration officers and foreign agents. The crackdown aims to curb corruption among civil servants and disrupt networks facilitating illegal worker registrations.

Magistrate Amin Rashidi Ramli granted a seven-day remand order for all suspects following an application by MACC at the Kota Bahru Magistrate’s Court. Senior director of MACC’s Intelligence Division, Datuk Idris Zaharudin, confirmed the arrests, stating the case is being probed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.