Need for skilled workforce to support high-tech goals, says Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need to cultivate more local talents capable of taking on roles in relevant industries, in line with the country’s goal of becoming a high-tech nation, said Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said investment commitments from several global tech giants, such as Microsoft, Google, ByteDance and Amazon Web Services, reflected Malaysia’s progress towards achieving this objective, which would lead to the creation of various job opportunities.

“This indicates that our country is moving towards hosting high-tech companies and investors. Therefore, we need a skilled workforce ready to take on roles in this industry,” he said in his speech at the Appreciation Ceremony for National Heroes at the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) Lyon 2024 here today.

Previously, Sim said Malaysia has the potential to develop a skills training sector with Ivy League status, given its history in the high-tech industry, spanning over half a century, and its conducive ecosystem that could propel the skills training sector to greater heights.

Sim further said that platforms like WSC serve as a platform for the nation’s youth to showcase their talents and skills, preparing them for the 21st-century job market.

“This is the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and high technology and I’m confident that with the success of our young people (at WSC 2024), Malaysia is ready to embrace the challenges of AI in the 21st century,” he said.

Regarding WSC 2024, held for six days starting Sept 10 at Eurexpo Lyon, France, Sim said this was the first time the nation’s contingent was celebrated, referring to the group as Malaysia’s Skills Olympics team.

Meanwhile, Wong Hsun Wei, 21, who won the bronze medal in the Beauty Therapy category and was named ‘Best of Nation’, expressed her excitement at being chosen to represent the country at the WSC 2024.

“This competition is crucial for youth engaged in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as it allows us to showcase our talents on a global stage,” said the former student of Sense Perfect International College in Penang, who is now a tutor assistant at her college.

Medallion for Excellence recipient Ahmad Muizuddin Mohd Razi said he had to compete in bricklaying alongside 20 other participants over five days, with a total competition time of 22 hours.

The Building Engineering Diploma student from Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Pasir Mas in Kelantan said that he is currently awaiting documentation to work in the United Kingdom and hoped to study bricklaying systems abroad so he can apply his knowledge in Malaysia.

“My message to the youth interested in joining TVET is to set high aspirations. If you fail once, try again and never give up,” he said.