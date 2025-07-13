Father shares heartbreak after daughter dies from Kpod addiction in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The last memory Delfard Tay has of his 19-year-old daughter Shermaine is a security camera video showing her stumbling out of their Tanjong Pagar flat.

According to Straits Times, the footage, timestamped 2.30am on September 22, 2024, captured her unsteady movements—a sign she had used Kpod, a banned vape pod laced with etomidate.

For months, Tay, a former convict with drug-related offences, had warned Shermaine about the dangers of substance abuse.

Despite his efforts, her addiction proved fatal.

Ninety minutes after she left home, police found her lifeless at the foot of their HDB block.

The pathology report confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Shermaine had initially been under drug supervision for methamphetamine use but later switched to Kpods, falsely believing they were harmless.

In his daughter’s words to the Singapore daily, Tay recalled her saying, “When you smoke it, you’ll feel high.”

Despite his warnings, she dismissed his concerns, insisting he didn’t understand youth culture.

Tay, who spent years in prison for drug trafficking, regrets not being a better role model.

“I wanted to lead by example,“ he said.

“But it was a bit too late.”

He described Shermaine as a cheerful teen who loved dancing and family trips, but her life spiralled after she dropped out of school.

Kpod abuse has become a growing concern in Singapore, with reports of users experiencing erratic behaviour, convulsions, and even suicidal tendencies.

In the same report, another parent, a 56-year-old mother, shared how her 27-year-old son attempted to jump out a window during a Kpod-induced episode.

Tay hopes his story serves as a cautionary tale.

“Parents must monitor their children’s phone activities and friendships,“ he urged.

“Teens, don’t try Kpods. Once addicted, it ruins lives.”

Shermaine’s wake saw many friends mourning, including one who had also lost a peer to Kpod abuse.

These days, Tay keeps her belongings as reminders, including a birthday gift—a luxury pouch and Lilo & Stitch toys. - STRAITS TIMES

