Nenggiri by-election: BN candidate not only focusing on physical campaigning

GUA MUSANG: In his campaign for the Nenggiri state by-election, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani said that he is not only focused on conventional physical activities but also leveraging social media platforms extensively, to reach and engage voters.

He said social media has been instrumental in reaching voters, particularly the youth, given that the constituency is nearly twice the size of Melaka state.

The Kelantan UMNO Youth chief said that he began his political journey on social media in 2018, six years prior to his candidacy in the by-election.

“I have been active on social media since 2018, and most of the young voters here are familiar with my work. With young voters making up 61 per cent of the electorate, social media is crucial for connecting with them,” he said, after meeting voters in Jeram Tekoh, accompanied by UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The upcoming by-election is witnessing a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri, representing the Unity Government, and Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), using PAS logo.

Commenting on the campaign, which has entered its fifth day, Mohd Azmawi Fikri, affectionately known as Awi, said that he has already visited all 20 district voting centres (PDM) within the constituency.

“I have visited all the PDMs so far; now it’s time for the second and third rounds,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Aug 17, while early voting on Aug 13 will not be held, as all 14 early voters involved have opted to vote by post, due to their duties during the campaign period.