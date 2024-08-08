Nenggiri by-election: Ensure campaign remains clean from 3R issues - Shamsul Anuar

GUA MUSANG: The government hopes the Nenggiri state by-election campaign remains clear of sensitive issues involving 3R (royalty, religion and race).

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said as of the sixth day of campaign today, no police reports have been received regarding the issue.

“We hope all parties, both from the government party and the opposition, do not touch on the sensitive 3R issues when campaigning in the Nenggiri state by-election.

“Let the voters make a good and wise decision to choose their representative in the constituency,“ he told reporters after attending a gathering of more than 200 members of the Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (RELA) in the state of Kelantan, here today.

Also present was Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo.

The Nenggiri state by-election which will be held on August 17 is witnessing a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri of the Unity Government and Perikatan Nasional (PN) representative Mohd Rizwadi Ismail who is contesting under the PAS logo.

It was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, when its former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was revoked of his party membership by Bersatu on June 13.

Meanwhile, Foo said police have so far approved 70 ceramah and mobile campaign permits for political parties contesting in Nenggiri state seat.

He said that out of that number, 34 permits were issued for talks while 36 were mobile campaigns, and none of the permit applications were rejected.

“Only one investigation paper has been opened so far and the case will be investigated under Section 4A of the Electoral Offences Act 1954, Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code causing public fear or panic or to any public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, “ he said.