Nenggiri by-election: PH to focus campaign on listening to the people- Adly

GUA MUSANG: Pakatan Harapan will continue to focus on the needs and welfare of the people, by going house-to-house in its Nenggiri state by-election campaign.

Pakatan Harapan’s Nenggiri state by-election director of operations Adly Zahari said the move was seen as more effective in understanding the real problems of the people, rather than just campaigning through public speeches.

“When we go door-to-door, hold group talks and dialogue sessions at the Voting District Centre, they are closer to us... ceramah is one-way talk, we talk but the community doesn’t talk,“ he said when met by Bernama in the village Bertam, here, recently.

Commenting further, Adly, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence, said his side also focused on meeting with approximately six to seven per cent of the voters who are sitting on the fence in the constituency to convey information about the Unity Government.

“There are many perceptions they receive about the government, so our role is to explain what the government has done, because we only want to look after the welfare and needs of the people.

“Therefore, we try our best to resolve people’s issues if there are any related to the federal government because we have related agencies to help them,“ he said.

The Nenggiri state by-election set for August 17 is a one-on-one contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

It was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was revoked of his membership by Bersatu on June 13.