Nenggiri Hydroelectric Dam: Over 1,000 Orang Asli to be relocated in 2026

GUA MUSANG: A total of 1,200 Orang Asli from Pos Pulat, Pos Tohoi and Kampung Kuala Wias, who are affected by the construction of ​​the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Dam will be relocated starting in mid-2026.

TNB Power Generation managing director Muhamad Nazri Pazil said the Orang Asli, involving 245 household heads (KIR) will be relocated in stages after the completion of the hydroelectric dam.

“TNB will relocate the Orang Asli before we submerge their settlement areas, covering ​​720 acres in Pos Pulat and Kampung Kuala Wias, and 1,337 acres in Pos Tohoi, he told reporters after visiting the Nenggiri hydroelectric dam project site, here.

On the work progress of the hydroelectric dam, Muhamad Nazri said it had reached 40.5 per cent and was according to schedule.

Construction started in March 2022 and is expected to be fully completed in November 2027, he said, adding that upon completion of the project, it would provide 2,000 employment opportunities.

The project will boost tourism and socio-economic sectors in Gua Musang, he said.

The RM5 billion project, located in the northeastern part of Kelantan, will bring multiplied benefits to the state, including in terms of reducing the effects of floods and droughts.

This will be achieved through the existence of the main reservoir lake with 53.84 square kilometres and a water flow control pool that is 0.97 square kilometres.

Upon completion, the hydroelectric dam will hold rainwater during the monsoon season and help mitigate heavy runoff that causes floods in the lowlands.

The hydroelectric dam project will deliver 300 megawatts (MW) to the National Grid when completed.

It is expected to increase TNB’s RE generation capacity, and upon completion, it will strengthen the state utility’s firm efforts to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply for the people and the country.