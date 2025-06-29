ATMS club donates RM25,000 to UPSI bus crash victims’ families

TANJUNG MALIM: The Adventure Touring Motorsports (ATMS) club has contributed RM25,000 to assist the families of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who lost their lives in the tragic bus crash in Gerik earlier this month.

The donation was presented by ATMS president Muhammad Arashid Ramli to UPSI assistant registrar (Student Affairs) Suhaimi Zulkifli at the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus today.

Muhammad Arashid explained that the funds were collected over two weeks through the combined efforts of 200 club members from northern Peninsular Malaysia and several private donors.

“We came together to raise funds in the hope of easing the burden of the families affected by the tragedy,“ he told reporters.

Suhaimi expressed his gratitude for the club’s generosity, stating, “This contribution can indirectly help ease the burden of the victims’ families.”

The fatal accident occurred on June 9 when a bus carrying UPSI students overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The crash claimed 15 lives and left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, co-driver, and passengers of the multi-purpose vehicle.