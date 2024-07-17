Nenggiri polls: BN candidate to be announced this week - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan will be announced this week, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said the candidate is an UMNO leader who meets the winning criteria set by the party.

“This week (the announcement). The candidate is a local and holds a post in the area.

“We will pick the best, someone in the category of WALI (winnable, acceptable and likeable) and who can best serve the community in Nenggiri and Gua Musang,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to reporters after attending a ceremony to send off participants to a Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) programme in China.

Media reports have said Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani is among those considered for the BN candidacy for the by-election.

Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant on June 19 after he was informed that its assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling for Aug 17, with the nomination of candidates on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.

Asked about Rembia state assemblyman Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis, Ahmad Zahid said UMNO is leaving it to Melaka UMNO chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh to decide on the next course of action after Muhamad Jailani jumped from UMNO to PAS.

“I have held discussions with the Melaka Chief Minister (Ab Rauf), and I’m leaving it to the Chief Minister, in his capacity as Melaka BN chairman, to decide and bring the matter to the UMNO supreme council,“ he said.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Muhamad Jailani need not vacate his seat because he defected to PAS before the state anti-party hopping law was passed.

Asked about claims that some MPs from BN might withdraw support from the Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid said he had not heard of any such plots involving BN representatives.

On June 29, PAS committee member Tan Sri Annuar Musa alleged that 11 BN MPs, to be followed by elected representatives from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Warisan would switch support to the opposition if Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul did not declare vacant the six seats held by Bersatu members who pledged support for the Prime Minister.

The six have since lost their membership in Bersatu.