New Penal Code Amendments to enhance online fraud penalties, asset seizures

KUALA LUMPUR: The Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024, approved by the Dewan Negara today, will ensure that perpetrators of online fraud are held accountable under the new legal provisions.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran said the amendment introduces Sections 424 and 424(c) and (b), which will apply to all individuals involved, including those indirectly implicated in fraudulent activities.

He said although the amendment does not specifically address the restitution of funds to victims, the proposed asset seizure powers under the Criminal Procedure Code amendment will allow the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to prevent the withdrawal or use of funds by fraudsters.

“This measure will help PDRM trace and identify money diverted from victims, thus facilitating the return of funds to those scammed,” he said when up the debate on the bill in the Dewan Negara today.

The bill was approved with a majority vote after being debated by 10 senators.

As for the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2024, Kulasegaran said it grants asset seizure powers exclusively to police officers with a rank of sergeant or above.

“This amendment will empower the police to seize money from both conventional bank accounts and e-wallets,” he said.