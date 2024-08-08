No automatic replacement holiday on Sept 17

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no automatic replacement public holiday on Sept 17 for the overlap between Malaysia Day and Prophet Muhammad’s birthday (Maulidur Rasul) on Sept 16, according to the Prime Minister’s Department.

An announcement on the Cabinet, Constitution, and Intergovernmental Relations Division website stated that the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) does not provide for an automatic replacement holiday for public holidays that overlap or fall on the same working day.

“However, the government may designate another day as a public holiday if necessary,” according to the announcement.