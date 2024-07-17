No compromise for local authority officers involved in power abuse - Dr Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has affirmed that there will be no compromise or protection for any officers or enforcement personnel from local authorities under her ministry involved in the abuse of power to protect foreign nationals.

She said it was up to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or any other enforcement agency to take appropriate action against individuals who violated regulations or were involved in corrupt activities.

“We will fully cooperate with enforcement agencies, and if any wrongdoing is found, we will not protect anyone involved.

“We also have committees or specific units to address disciplinary issues and ensure good governance,“ she told the media after the flag handing-over ceremony for the Federal Territories contingent to the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the MACC would launch a large-scale operation to apprehend local authority enforcement personnel who were protecting business premises of unlicensed foreign traders.

In another development, she said the government would proceed with the River of Life (RoL) Project, which was now 19 per cent away from completion.

“I have addressed this matter in Parliament. We will continue with the project as it is only 19 per cent short of completion, and 81 per cent of it has been successfully implemented.

“It would be a loss if we do not proceed because once the RoL project is completed, it will yield significant returns for the government,” she said.

Previously, the National Audit Department revealed that the river conservation project, the most complex and costliest ever undertaken in urban areas in Malaysia at RM4.363 billion, was unlikely to be completed within the stipulated time frame this year despite RM3.915 billion having been spent.

According to the report, as of last July, eight projects under RoL were still in progress with site completion rates ranging from 21 to 97.3 per cent, while contractors for two projects, whose contracts had been terminated earlier, were yet to be replaced. Meanwhile, 12 projects had not yet commenced.

Audit analysis also found that only 79.4 per cent of river beautification work had been completed, and only 50 (16.9 per cent) out of 296 sewage treatment plants had been rationalised or upgraded.