No compromise for those who violate integrity - Shamsul Anuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) will not compromise with any officials involved in integrity violations such as power abuse and corruption, its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

He added that they were willing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against any official.

“We at the ministry and the Immigration Department will never compromise with governance violations. We are strict on this,” he told the media after visiting the media pool at the 2024 Umno General Assembly here today.

He was commenting on the recent arrest of 12 individuals linked to a syndicate smuggling foreign workers into the country believed to be masterminded by several individuals from enforcement agencies.

Four company owners, three civilians, believed to be managing the smuggling of foreigners and five enforcement officers on duty at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 2 were arrested.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh was reported to have said yesterday that five of his officers were arrested by the MACC at KLIA.