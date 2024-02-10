No fresh leads in search for Felcra retiree

JITRA: No fresh leads have been found regarding the whereabouts of missing Felcra retiree Sabari Baharom, 62, as the search entered its third day today at Sungai Padang Terap here.

Based on Bernama’s observation at the search location near Kampung Lubuk Batu Bridge, the search and rescue team (SAR) continued their operation until about 6 pm today.

The operation, covering a 13-kilometre radius, involved personnel from the Civil Defence Force, the Marine Police Force, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

The victim’s wife, Subhiah Ruslina Shahibi, 57, was present at the site since morning, accompanied by relatives and friends. Despite the uncertainty, she remained composed until the search concluded for the day.

Before leaving the location, Subhiah Ruslina said the relevant authorities would contact her later to inform her of any updates on the search.

“I’m not even sure how long this SAR operation will last. The police just informed me that they will contact me later. Maybe they need to hold a briefing or a meeting first before making any conclusions,” she said.

The search for Sabari, suspected of being dumped into Sungai Padang Terap with his hands tied and mouth taped shut, began after two male suspects, aged 26 and 38, were arrested last Friday to assist in the investigation into the disappearance of the retired financial officer.

It was reported that Sabari had been missing since Sept 4, and his Proton Waja was later found completely burnt in Belantik, Sik.

