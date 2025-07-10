Canada sees ASEAN FTA as vital for inclusive economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Canada views the proposed ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a crucial step toward fostering inclusive and resilient economic growth for both regions.

The High Commission of Canada in Malaysia emphasised that the FTA aligns with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, focusing on trade expansion, supply chain stability, and sustainable development.

The statement noted that Canada’s 48-year strategic partnership with ASEAN is rooted in shared values and multilateral cooperation.

“Our strategic partnership has matured into a robust bond built on mutual trust and a commitment to inclusive development,“ it said.

With Malaysia set to chair ASEAN in 2025, Canada welcomed the focus on inclusivity and sustainability, which complements its own regional priorities.

The ASEAN-Canada partnership extends beyond trade, encompassing initiatives like the SEED Canada-ASEAN Scholarships, the ASEAN-Canada Trust Fund, and cybersecurity collaborations such as the BlackBerry Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Malaysia.

Digital transformation remains a key area of cooperation, with Canada engaging ASEAN through platforms like the ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ Meeting to boost innovation and cyber resilience.

The statement also highlighted border management programs, including the CBSA Border Management Symposiums, to enhance trade efficiency and security.

As both regions approach milestone anniversaries—Canada-ASEAN relations in 2027 and ASEAN’s 60th founding anniversary—efforts are underway to deepen sectoral ties in digitalisation, energy, and food security.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand recently led Canada’s delegation at the ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference, attended by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. – Bernama