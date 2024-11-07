No need to clear gov’t land first before applying for TOL - Perak MB

IPOH: It is not necessary to clear government land before applying for a Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL) for agricultural activities, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He emphasised that clearing government land without permission is an offence.

“If anyone suggests that you must clear the land first and then apply for the TOL with the Land Office, that is incorrect. The correct procedure is to apply for the TOL before clearing the land,“ he said during the question and answer session at the state assembly sitting here today.

He said this in reply to a question from Noor Azman Ghazali (PN-Alor Pongsu), who sought clarification on the process of obtaining a TOL to clear government land for agricultural purposes, aimed at enhancing the state’s food security.

Noor Azman noted instances where farmers had cleared land prior to applying for the TOL.

Saarani further explained that while there have been cases of land being cleared before application, TOL applications are generally approved, though farmers may face fines.

Meanwhile, in response to Azman Noh’s (BN-Pengkalan Baharu) question about whether the state government fast-tracks TOL applications, Saarani explained that the approval process for TOL, Land Ownership Grant, or Leased Reserved Land depends on thorough document submission and technical agency reviews.

“The Perak Land and Mines Director’s Office is continually streamlining the land disposal process through the e-Land system across all administrative regions.

“These efforts are aimed at accelerating land disposal to support Perak’s food security objectives,“ he added.