No NGOs appointed to raise funds for Palestinian patients - Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has clarified that it has not appointed any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collect funds to cover the treatment costs of Palestinian patients currently in Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said MINDEF and the Malaysian Armed Forces have established their own channels for any parties wishing to contribute.

“We don’t utilise or endorse any NGOs to collect funds because the ministry and the military hospital already have their own channels. Those who wish to contribute can do so through these channels.

“If anyone claims to be raising funds for Palestinian patients, please verify with us. We welcome assistance, but it should be directed through the proper channels we have established,” he said after launching the ministry-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the National Month celebration here today.

Also present were Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, acting Navy chief Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Army deputy chief Lieutenant General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said that the Palestinians who arrived in Malaysia for treatment on Friday are receiving proper care.

“I believe we are providing them with necessary and appropriate treatment. They are currently undergoing treatment, which may take time due to the severity of their injuries,” he said.

When asked about future missions to bring more injured Palestinians to Malaysia, Mohamed Khaled said that it would depend on the government’s decision.

Last Friday, two Royal Malaysian Air Force Airbus A-400M aircraft carrying 41 injured Palestinians and 86 family members landed safely at the Subang Air Base in Selangor at around 2 pm, after taking off from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday night.