No set deadline for individuals to submit applications for BUDI MADANI - Amir Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: There is no application deadline for the RM200 monthly cash subsidy under the BUDI MADANI initiative and those eligible are encouraged to apply promptly, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the BUDI MADANI initiative aims to target subsidy allocations towards deserving groups and alleviate the burden on those in need.

Starting tomorrow, 30,000 diesel vehicle owners will begin receiving the initial RM200 cash assistance from BUDI MADANI.

“I want to stress that there’s no deadline for this assistance. As such, I urge those eligible, whether for BUDI Individual or BUDI Agri-Commodities, to apply promptly.

“Individuals can also check and file appeals on the same website,“ he said during the media briefing on the targeted diesel subsidy, here today.

Amir Hamzah highlighted that those who apply for BUDI MADANI in June will start receiving cash assistance from that month onward.

“If they miss applying in June, they’ll still qualify for cash assistance from the month they apply onwards. Timely applications ensure they receive aid sooner,” he added.

When asked if the RM200 assistance through the BUDI MADANI initiative is sufficient, he cited Department of Statistics (DOSM) data, indicating that it’s sufficient to cover individual diesel usage.

“...with RM200, it can cover 80 per cent of usage based on individual data, given that diesel mileage typically ranges between 75 to 100 kilometres per day, which is deemed sufficient,“ he said.

“If there are any issues or appeals that arise, individuals can take appropriate action and the authorities will assess them based on their capabilities and the details of the application submitted,” he said.

Under BUDI MADANI, private diesel vehicle owners, small-scale farmers and commodity growers receive RM200 monthly cash assistance.

Registration for BUDI MADANI opened on May 28 following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy.

Amir Hamzah today announced that the price of diesel at all retail stations in the Peninsula is set at RM3.35 per litre, reflecting the market price without subsidy, effective 12.01 am on Monday (June 10).