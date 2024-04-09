Notify Pahang Health Dept of outdoor activities to avoid unwanted incidents, organisers told

KUANTAN: Pahang State Health Department (JKN) has advised organisers to inform the department of any outdoor events to prevent unwanted incidents due to the dry weather conditions.

Its director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said most cases related to fatigue and heatstroke involve those participating in activities such as running and hiking.

“Some organisers are not aware, that’s the problem. I suggest that they inform us (JKN) so that we can channel the information to the nearest health clinics.

“So, when something happens, we are already aware of it and can get prepared with the necessary equipment (and emergency measures). Organisers must also ensure they have people to monitor the tracks (or outdoor activities),” he said.

He spoke to reporters at the handover ceremony of eight ambulances to hospital directors in six districts in the state at Wisma Sri Pahang here, officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Dr Rusdi was commenting on the case of a participant in a running event who died due to heatstroke at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Aug 25.

He noted that Pahang recorded 18 cases related to hot weather this year with 14 involving fatigue and four cases of heatstroke including two fatalities.

He said according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) the daily temperature in the state is under control, remaining below 35 degrees Celcius.

“Most of the cases related to the dry weather involve young, healthy individuals who do not have pre-existing conditions. Some of them overestimate their stamina, thinking they are fit even though they lack rest, or do not bring enough water.

“Don’t overestimate yourself. I believe organisers have given briefings before the event, so participants must follow (the rules) and understand the risks, as well as check the weather conditions before engaging in outdoor activities,” he added.