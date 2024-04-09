NPE, Bersaya to be temporarily closed on sunday for IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge

KUALA LUMPUR: The New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) will be temporarily closed from midnight until 11 am on Sunday (Sept 8) for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2024.

IJM Toll Division chief executive officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff, in a statement today, said the NPE closure will affect both directions from KM 1.8 at Bulatan Kewajipan (Subang Jaya) to KM 11 towards Bangsar, as well as from Kuchai Lama Entrepreneurs Park to the Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza.

She said that the closure on Besraya involves both directions from the Kuchai Lama Interchange to Jalan Pandan 1 at KM 21.9, heading towards Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2).

According to Wan Salwani, the event has received the green light from the Works Ministry and the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM), with NPE, Besraya, and the police making necessary preparations to ease traffic congestion and divert road users to alternative routes.

“Several alternative routes have been planned to facilitate mobility for the local community during the road closures on both highways,” she said, adding that the public can contact the NPE hotline at 1-300-88-1010 and Besraya at 1-800-88-0999 for more information and assistance.

New Pantai Expressway Sdn Bhd and Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd are subsidiaries of IJM Corporation Berhad.

The sixth edition of the running event saw over 10,000 participants competing in various categories, including the newly introduced 42.195km full marathon and 1.5km junior category for young runners, as well as a 21km half marathon, a 10km race, and a 5km run.