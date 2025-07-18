California to sue Trump over cancelled high-speed rail funds

LOS ANGELES: California will take legal action against the Trump administration after it cancelled billions in federal funding for the state’s high-speed rail project, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed. The governor accused the move of being politically motivated, stating it threatens jobs and progress on the only active high-speed rail construction in the US.

“Trump’s termination of federal grants for California high-speed rail reeks of politics. It’s yet another political stunt to punish California,“ Newsom said. He added that the lawsuit aims to prevent further disruption to the project, which is expected to create 15,000 jobs.

The rail line, intended to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco in under three hours, has faced repeated delays and budget overruns since its launch in 2008. Trump’s latest decision follows a Federal Railroad Administration report indicating the initial phase would miss its 2033 deadline.

“Not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again,“ Trump posted on social media, using a derogatory nickname for Newsom. This marks the second time federal funding has been withdrawn, after Biden reinstated it in 2021.

Legal experts suggest that even if California wins the lawsuit, the funding loss will cause further delays. The US lags behind Europe and Asia in high-speed rail development, with the first fully operational line—connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas—expected by 2028. - AFP