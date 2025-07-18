New Zealand seeks ASEAN Halal Council membership via Malaysia

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has formally expressed interest in becoming an associate member of the ASEAN Halal Council, marking a strategic move to deepen halal industry collaboration with Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the development during his five-day working visit to New Zealand.

The proposal was discussed in meetings with New Zealand officials and the Malaysian diaspora in Auckland and Wellington. Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Malaysian Halal Industry Development Council, highlighted the mutual benefits of this partnership. “New Zealand’s participation will enhance halal standard alignment and expand market opportunities for certified products,“ he said.

A key outcome of the talks includes New Zealand’s agreement to leverage Malaysia as a distribution hub for its halal products in ASEAN and traditional markets. “Malaysia’s established trade networks position us as an ideal gateway,“ Ahmad Zahid added.

New Zealand has also committed to participating in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in September, joining business matching sessions with Malaysian and international industry players. The visit, attended by Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki, emphasized strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and halal sector growth. - Bernama