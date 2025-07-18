Deep Purple’s Malaysia date sole SEA stop on tour

HAVING written one of the most iconic guitar riffs ever, Deep Purple are assured of its place in rock history. But the pioneering hard rock outfit is not about to rest on its laurels or legacy afforded by classic tunes such as Smoke on the Water with the annoucement of its latest tour. Malaysian fans are in luck as the band will be performing at Mega Star Arena on Nov 23, which is the band’s only stop in Southeast Asia.

Formed in London in 1968, Deep Purple released countless classic albums including Fireball, In Rock and Perfect Strangers, all of which have been cited as major influences by major artistes such as Metallica and even, Oasis! But it is the 1972 release which cemented the band’s stature as genuine heavy hitters when Smoke on the Water became a monster hit worldwide – lest it be forgotten, this was before the convenience of streaming and the internet.

Smoke on the Water is a tale of the band’s misadventures when it decamped to a Swiss resort to lay down tracks for a new long player, only for fire to jettison those well-laid plans. What happened next was recounted in that famous song and the resulting album - Machine Head - that cemented its reputation as one of the planet’s hardest rocking bands.

Fast forward a few decades and the band is still rocking and touring hard despite numerous line-up changes that included the loss of founding member John Lord in 2012. But fret not as Deep Purle’s trademark hard rock sound will still be delivered with all the groove and enthusiasm of men half their age!

Tickets for Deep Purple Live In Malaysia will go live on July 30 at noon. The ticket prices ranges from RM359 to RM2,099, with the exclusive benefits of lanyards and official posters for Royal Twin Seat ticket holders.