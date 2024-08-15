NRES supports efforts to achieve 40 % public transport usage by 2030

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) supports the efforts by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Transport in their commitment to achieve 40 per cent public transport usage in the country by 2030.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the wider use of public transportation will contribute to efforts to reduce air pollution and deal with the climate change crisis.

He said the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan (LCMB) 2021-2030 which was launched in October 2021 outlined four focus areas with 10 strategies that will directly support the National Transport Policy 2019-2030.

In today’s statement, Nik Nazmi said focus area D in the plan, which involves shifting from private vehicles to public transport, will target carbon reduction of 44 million tons of C02eq cumulatively from 2021 to 2030.

It proposed four main action plans to achieve the target, which are determining mode sharing through a nationwide household survey and increasing the number of stage buses, trains, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Trams.

Other action plans are to increase the number of routes, frequencies, stations and SMART applications, and traffic control measures such as congestion charges and parking controls.

“NRES is always committed and ready to realise the commitment to deal with climate change,“ said Nik Nazmi.

Yesterday, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the Economy Ministry is collaborating with the Transport Ministry in carrying out its commitment to transform the public transport landscape in Malaysia, with special emphasis on the Klang Valley.