NSFC confirm import player victim of snatch theft in KL

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC) have confirmed that their import player, Mika Junco, was a victim of a snatch theft last night in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement tonight, NSFC said the incident occurred while the player was alone.

“The incident resulted in Mika losing personal belongings, but he is currently safe, and a police report has been lodged,“ the statement said.

NSFC said they strongly condemned such criminal acts and hoped that the authorities would apprehend and bring the perpetrator to justice.

In the same statement, NSFC also expressed gratitude to the fans and supporters who have shown support to the player during this difficult time.

Earlier, the incident was shared by the Spanish player on his Instagram page, showing minor injuries to his neck and reporting the loss of a gold chain.