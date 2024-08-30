NUBE calls for establishment of independent body to investigate integrity of bank top management

THE National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) has criticised the recent response issued by Maybank and the Malayan Commercial Banks’ Association (MCBA), where the latter denied allegations of harassment and mistreatment highlighted by the union.

In a statement, NUBE general secretary, J. Solomon said Maybank and MCBA have falsely claimed that the sexual harassment case is before the courts, using this as an excuse to avoid commenting.

“The case has not yet exhausted internal remedies or reached the reconciliation stage at the IRD. A dispute can only be referred to court after all internal processes are completed and the Minister, if necessary, refers it.

“Bypassing this procedure, including an express transfer to the Industrial Court by the Minister would be an abuse of power,“ he said.

He claimed that Maybank’s assertion that “there have been no unfair actions as alleged by NUBE” is a misrepresentation.

NUBE had earlier claimed that the bank had denied justice to an employee who was allegedly harassed, intimidated, and ultimately suspended on August 20 for reporting incidents of sexual harassment against her.

The union claimed that the female bank employee had been repeatedly harassed and bullied, including sexually, by her male superior since 2021.

Despite numerous complaints, the bank took no action against the perpetrator.

“Unable to endure the harassment and intimidation any longer, the victim reported the matter to the union, and a police report was filed on 16 August 16, regarding her claims of sexual harassment and bullying by her superior,“ Solomon had said.

He added that the victim also lodged four grievances, requesting that the union participate in the process. She expressed her wish not to bypass the grievance procedure or attend the investigative interview.

“However, no action was taken, and in a drastic turn of events, the bank is now punishing the victim, while no action has been taken against the perpetrator,“ added Solomon.

In response, Maybank released a statement yesterday on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that it has taken all necessary steps to address the matter and is currently involved in legal processes with NUBE.

“While MCBA and the bank deny the allegations narrated by NUBE, we would assure all stakeholders that there have been no unfair actions as alleged by NUBE.

“MCBA, its member banks and NUBE are currently undergoing various legal processes and as such, we are unable to comment further. We urge that NUBE also respects the process accordingly,” the statement read today.

Solomon said Maybank’s call for NUBE to “respect the process” is a smokescreen.

“While NUBE has always operated within the legal framework to protect the rights of its members, Maybank’s actions suggest that they are using the ongoing legal processes as a cover to delay and deny justice to the victim.

“This is a classic tactic of misdirection, where the bank aims to exhaust the victim and any supporting parties into submission,“ he said.

He also said there is an urgent need to establish an independent body to investigate the integrity of bank top management, as their actions are undermining the credibility of financial institutions.

“We also call on all NUBE members and the public to stand in solidarity with the victim and to continue to demand justice.

“This fight is not just about one individual, but about the fundamental rights of every worker in Malaysia to be treated with dignity and respect,“ he added.



