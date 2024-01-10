NUJ, GERAMM urge payment of journalists’ outstanding salaries

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) and Gerakan Media Merdeka (GERAMM) have expressed solidarity with a group of journalists who have allegedly not been paid by their employer for several months.

According to their joint statement today, it is said that the employer represents The Malaysian Insight and The Vibes.

They have also urged the employer to promptly settle the alleged outstanding payments, “as promised”, as quoted from the statement.

“‘A ‘free press’ is not free’, meaning there is a cost to be paid, including fair wages, to

build a free media landscape,” NUJ and GERAMM said in the statement.

NUJ and GERAMM added that failure to pay wages and other contributions as per the employer’s responsibility is in violation of the Employment Act 1955.

The two organisations said the act of not paying the journalists “represents a form of oppression”, as quoted, adding that it would reflect on the employer’s weak management.

“It is highly unjust for journalists, as media workers, to be treated like beggars, when every cent they demand is the result of hard work that contributes to the company’s operations.

“Undeniably, the involved media workers are facing financial and emotional pressure as

they deal with the responsibility of continuing to provide for themselves and their families,” the statement added.

They have also called on all parties to provide support to uphold the rights of media workers.

“The sustainability of Malaysia’s media landscape is also influenced by ensuring justice for media workers, and any form of neglect cannot be allowed

“To all media workers, be practitioners of the media to deliver the news, but do not forget our story,” the statement said.