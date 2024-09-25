Number of flood evacuees in Kedah continues to drop

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah has continued to drop, with 2,942 from 939 families as at 4 pm today, compared to 5,454 from 1,745 families this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana report, all evacuees from the four affected districts were being housed at 20 relief centres, down from 29 previously.

The highest number of evacuees is still in Kota Setar, at 1,576 from 521 families accommodated at eight relief centres followed by Pendang with 1,220 evacuees from 366 families at 10 relief centres.

One centre each in Kubang Pasu and Pokok Sena remains operational, housing 82 evacuees (27 families) and 64 people (25 families), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir portal reported that the levels of two rivers—Sungai Anak Bukit at TAR Bridge and Taman Aman in Kota Setar—were at the warning points.