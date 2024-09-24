Number of flood victims in Kedah drops to 6,439 as of 4pm today

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah who were placed in 32 temporary evacuation centers (PPS) dropped to 6,439 people from 2,062 families as of 4 pm compared to 6,804 people from 2,173 families this morning.

According to the disaster info from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), Kota Setar district still recorded the highest number of victims with 4,549 people from 1,478 families placed in 19 PPS since last Wednesday.

Pendang district recorded a total of 1,606 people from 490 families placed in 10 PPS, followed by Kubang Pasu with 225 people from 70 families in two PPS and Pokok Sena with 59 people from 24 families in one PPS. which recorded that the water exceeded the danger level of 22.14 meters.