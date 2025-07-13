Malaysia to address child digital safety and mental health in Geneva

KUCHING: Malaysia will participate in the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Geneva, Switzerland, to highlight its efforts in tackling digital safety and mental health issues among children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that the country’s involvement will provide a platform to share ongoing initiatives while learning from global best practices.

“I frequently emphasise the ministry’s role in raising awareness through school advocacy programmes, educating students, teachers, and parents about the risks of social media exposure,” she said.

Speaking after the Kuching District Education Office Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony, Nancy noted that the ministry collaborates with the Education Ministry to address youth mental health concerns.

A dedicated initiative offers young people a platform to voice their struggles.

“We have trained counsellors, and I continue promoting the 15999 helpline, which connects individuals to professionals, especially for mental health support,” she added.

Nancy also highlighted the expansion of One-Stop Social Support Centres due to growing demand from government agencies, private sectors, and NGOs.

“For those needing further treatment, arrangements will be made to ensure proper care,” she said. - Bernama