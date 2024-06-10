Number of flood victims increases in Selangor, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: As of 8 pm today, the number of flood evacuees in Selangor and Perak has increased, with a new temporary relief centre (PPS) opened in Perak.

In SELANGOR, 975 people from 232 families are taking shelter at six PPS, up from the 960 people reported in the afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all affected individuals are from the districts of Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Selangor.

In PERAK, 136 people are housed in four PPS in Taiping and Kerian tonight, compared to 121 people earlier.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the newly opened PPS is located at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai, accommodating 28 people from nine families from Kampung Air Itam 2 Kiri.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in all districts in Perak tonight.