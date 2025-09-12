Former national footballer P. Darmalinggam dies at age 64

FORMER national footballer P. Darmalinggam from the 1980s era has died at the age of 64.

Football Association of Malaysia deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram confirmed the news, stating that Darmalinggam passed away after being admitted to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for treatment following a bathroom fall earlier today.

Sivasundaram described Darmalinggam as a committed player with excellent discipline both on and off the field during his tribute.

Born in 1961, Darmalinggam was a key figure in the national squad during the 1980s when Malaysia’s Harimau Malaya team commanded respect across Southeast Asia.

The coaching staff frequently entrusted him with vital responsibilities on the field throughout his national team involvement.

Sivasundaram, who also chairs the Amateur Football League, stated that his passing represents a significant loss to the local football community. – Bernama