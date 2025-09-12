Appier Drives GenAI-Powered Creatives Transformation with AdCreative.ai, Empowering Hong Kong Brands to Accelerate into the Agentic AI Marketing Era

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - Appier (TSE: 4180), an AI-native SaaS company specializing in AdTech and MarTech solutions, today hosted the GenAI for Marketing Asia Pacific roadshow in Hong Kong, demonstrating how its Generative AI-powered creative platform AdCreative.ai is helping local brands scale creativity, reduce costs and drive measurable performance, alongside its Agentic AI solutions designed for marketers.

AdCreative.ai enables brands to generate commercial videos, images, and interactive ad assets quickly and at scale. It also integrates Appier’s seven upgraded AI Agents—Coding Agent, Director Agent, Sales Agent, Campaign Agent, Service Agent, Audience Agent, and Insight Agent, delivering data-driven insights and performance predictions that help marketers achieve scalable, ROI-driven marketing with greater speed, intelligence, and efficiency. The event drew over 100 marketers and advertisers from leading brands and agencies to explore the future of AI-driven marketing.



Recent research underscores the momentum. According to McKinsey , 78% of companies have already deployed AI in at least one business function, with marketing among the top. BCG projects that more than 90% of companies in APAC are planning to scale up GenAI over two years, citing its ability to cut costs and accelerate revenue growth. With its role as an innovation hub, Hong Kong provides fertile ground for brands to experiment, adopt and scale AI solutions.



“Fast-changing consumer markets are placing new demands on Hong Kong brands, particularly in balancing creativity with global expansion,” said Apple Chu, Head of Ad Cloud Sales, Hong Kong, Appier. “High-performing creatives are traditionally costly and time-consuming to produce. AdCreative.ai streamlines this process, delivering diverse formats such as product videos, UGC, and playable ads with compliance checks and performance predictions, becoming a true growth engine for brands.”



“AdCreative.ai’s creative power, combined with Appier’s enterprise Agentic AI solutions’ strengths in data integration, predictive analytics and personalized engagement, is opening a new chapter in data-driven creative marketing,” added Allen Chen, Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions Sales, Greater China, Appier,“ We are enabling Hong Kong brands to understand user behavior, achieve smarter segmentation and activate real-time insights, powering personalized, scalable workflows that improve ROI and keep brands ahead in today’s dynamic market.”



Hong Kong Brands Already Benefiting



Several leading Hong Kong brands have already embraced AdCreative.ai with measurable success:



Future Salad, founded in 2020, is a Hong Kong food-tech company expanding into the overseas market. To address resource limits in producing large volumes of product launch videos to test audience reactions, it adopted AdCreative.ai to overcome filming location restrictions and ensure brand-consistent assets with accurate logo placement. Results exceeded other AI tools: CTR rose 82%, CPC fell 35%, CVR improved 71%, and ROAS surged 143%, making it a key driver of Future Salad’s AI marketing transformation.



Lukfook Jewellery established its first shop in Hong Kong in 1991, marking over thirty years of history. As a brand under Lukfook Group (0590), a listed company on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Lukfook Jewellery has earned the trust and admiration of customers through its strong brand reputation, product quality, and commitment to its “Six Heartfelt Services” service standard. AdCreative.ai helps Lukfook preserve jewelry ad aesthetics, cut costly manual workflows, quickly generate diverse creatives, and accelerate AI-enabled e-commerce marketing transformation.



The Korner, founded in 2015, is a Hong Kong footwear brand blending elegance and comfort, with over 20 stores. For its Snoopy collaboration, it used AdCreative.ai to generate commercial videos. Traditional production took 3–4 weeks and heavy resources across social, ad platforms, EDMs, and in-store displays. With AdCreative.ai, videos were produced in hours, personalized to audience preferences, enabling scalable customization, reducing design time, improving ROAS, and doubling video views versus similar campaigns.



As marketing enters a new era, Appier is building on more than a decade of AI expertise to empower brands. Through its AI product suite—Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud and Data Cloud, Appier delivers Autonomous, Adaptive and Agentic AI solutions that span the entire customer journey, from audience insights and omnichannel marketing to creative generation. Appier remains committed to helping brands turn AI into ROI, equipping Hong Kong enterprises to stay agile and competitive in the Agentic AI era.





