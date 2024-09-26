Number of Kedah flood victims drops to 1,885

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah decreased to 1,885 people from 593 families as of 8 am today, compared to 2,366 people from 736 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all evacuees are taking shelter at 18 temporary relief centres across the Pendang, Kota Setar and Pokok Sena districts.

Pendang recorded the highest number of victims, with 1,216 people from 365 families still housed in 10 centres, followed by Kota Setar with 605 victims from 203 families in seven centres and Pokok Sena with 64 victims from 25 families in one centre.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the water level at Sungai Anak Bukit in Jambatan TAR, Kota Setar remains at the warning level of 1.58 metres.