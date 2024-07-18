SUNGAI BULOH: The family of murder victim Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah hopes for a swift and simplified process in claiming her remains.

The victim’s brother, Mohd Farriza Amir, 28, said that thus far the family has yet to receive any updates on the matter from either the police or the hospital.

“There has been no development, please pray for our affairs to be eased and expedited,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital found that media personnel had begun gathering as early as 8 am to obtain updates on the remains of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) graduate.

However, no relatives of the victim were observed in the vicinity.

Yesterday, the Selangor police chief said that the remains of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, can only be claimed after the results of a DNA match test from the Chemistry Department, as visual identification of the body was not feasible.

The media reported that the body of Nur Farah Kartini who had been missing since July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer, was discovered in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm on Monday.

Subsequently, a 26-year-old man, also a policeman stationed in Perak, was arrested and remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

