Nur Farah Kartini’s murder case: Oct 7 for submission of chemist, post mortem reports

HULU SELANGOR: The Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court here today set October 7 for the submission of the chemist and post-mortem reports in the case of Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, who is charged with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah last month.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Asma Che Wan told the court that the prosecution was still waiting for the reports.

“The chemical and post-mortem reports are still not ready, and I request a new date for mention,” said Asma.

Lawyer Nur Aida Md Zainuddin, representing Muhammad Alif, confirmed the matter.

Muhammad Alif was charged on July 26 with murdering Nur Farah Kartini, a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), at the SKC Kledang oil palm plantation in Hulu Bernam between 9 am on July 10 and 6 pm on July 15 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty if found guilty.

The victim’s mother and several family members were present at today’s proceedings.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, and her body was found at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, about 6 pm five days later.