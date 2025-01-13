Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot for Jan 15 draw hits RM84.77m

PETALING JAYA: The Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to soar to an astonishing RM87.95 million tomorrow (Wednesday), making it the second-largest jackpot in Malaysian history.

Even more impressive is the rapid climb in prize money over the weekend.

On Saturday, the jackpot stood at RM79.5 million, and by Sunday, it had risen to RM84.8 million—a remarkable RM5 million increase in just one day.

The rising Lotto jackpot has become one of the hottest topics in town and with the RM87.95 million waiting to be claimed, Malaysians are brimming with hope and excitement.

In 2017, a businessman from Penang bagged RM69.6 million in the Grand Toto 6/63 jackpot, which has now become the third-largest jackpot in the history.

The most extraordinary moment in Malaysian jackpot history occurred in 2022 when a 41-year-old machinery supplier, also from Penang, took home a staggering RM95 million, the largest ever payout from a total jackpot of RM97.75 million.

As anticipation builds, many Sports Toto fans are wondering if the current jackpot could breach RM100 million to surpass the 2022 record and rewrite history.

For a chance to win, players must choose six numbers between 1 and 58 and purchase their tickets at any Toto outlet nationwide.

Over the years, Toto jackpot games have created countless life-changing moments for lucky winners.

READ MORE:

“Luckily I followed the inner voice” - 25-year-old wins RM6.2 million Toto jackpot

Four lucky winners share RM28.6m Toto jackpot over the weekend

Sports Toto posts RM68.4m pre-tax profit for Q1, declares 2 sen dividend