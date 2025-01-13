MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic begins his bid for Grand Slam history on a blockbuster Monday at the Australian Open as Jannik Sinner starts the defence of the trophy he won 12 months ago.

Carlos Alcaraz also gets underway out on day two as he looks to lift the one major title to elude him.

In the women's draw Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and two-time Australian Open Champion Naomi Osaka all embark on the first Grand Slam of the year.

Serbian great Djokovic is hoping to roll back the years and win an 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

He faces American Nishesh Basavareddy in the prime-time evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

“To be honest, I don’t know much about him,“ said Djokovic, who is now coached by former rival Andy Murray.

“I’m sure that he is going to be really pumped to make a statement.”

He will be preceded on court by world number one Sinner with the Italian aiming to put a doping scandal behind him he opens his title defence against Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

Sinner is under a cloud after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

While exonerated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed and his case which will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on April 16-17.

Spain's Alcaraz is bidding to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors aged just 21 and begins against in-form Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko in the night session on Margaret Court Arena.

The four-time major winner Alcaraz has never gone past the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Women's world number three Coco Gauff opens proceedings on Rod Laver with a tricky match against 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

Second seed Iga Swiatek has been shunted out to John Cain Arena for what appears to be a straightforward opener against Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova, ranked 46.

Japan's Naomi Osaka will wrap up the night session on centre court against France's 58th-ranked Caroline Garcia in a repeat of last year's first-round clash that the French player won.

Now ranked 50th, Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles to date at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021.

She reached her first final since 2022 in Auckland eight days ago, only to retire injured.

“I’ve been practising pretty well ... so it seems to be going good,“ she said.

Australian fans will be treated to seeing their controversial hero Nick Kyrgios in action.

The polarising local hope made his return to tennis after 18 months last week in Brisbane following knee surgery and wrist reconstruction.

He faces Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in an evening match on his favoured “party court”, John Cain Arena, where he is promising fireworks.

“I think it’s good to be back. I think it’s important,“ said the 29-year-old.

“I think the sport was getting a bit mundane.”