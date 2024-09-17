Nurse pleads not guilty to causing baby’s death

KOTA BHARU: A nurse pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of neglecting a child under her care leading to the death of the one-month-old boy last week.

Nur Ain Natasha Mohd Sabri, 22, made the plea before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

She was charged with committing the offence at a confinement centre here between 4.47 am and 5.30 am last Sept 9.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan, appearing for the prosecution, did not request bail, but lawyer Nur Alini Ahamad Kamil, representing Nur Ain Natasha, told the court that her client was still young and had no criminal record.

The court then allowed Nur Ain Natasha bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set Oct 13 for mention.