Nurse remanded seven days in probe into infant’s death

KOTA BHARU: A nurse at a confinement care centre here has been remanded for seven days to help in the investigation into a negligence case that resulted in the death of a 30-day-old infant yesterday.

The remand order, effective until next Tuesday, was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid to facilitate police investigation under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

Yesterday, Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed that police have received a report on the incident, stating that the woman in her 20s was nabbed at 6 pm.

He said the incident occurred at 5.30 am when the baby was found unconscious after being bottle-fed by a nurse responsible for the infant’s care.

The victim was taken to a private hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.