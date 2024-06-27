PETALING JAYA: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is considering an improved version of the official attire of the Malaysian contingent for this year’s Olympics.

At present, OCM is working with sports equipment company Yonex for the new attire.

However, the attire will be exclusively for Malaysian athletes participating for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, as reported by New Straits Times.

It is learnt that the newly designed attire will be produced for approximately 25 athletes.

Meanwhile, other members of the contingent such as the coaches, support staff, and officials will be wearing the much criticised black and gold themed attire.

The recent attire which was unveiled at The Exchange TRX recently received huge flak from netizens, who questioned the design along with the usage of mannequins at the unveiling.

Many compared the design of the attire to the sports clothes worn during one’s primary school years and that it looked like it was designed “last minute”.

Netizens also compared Malaysia’s Olympic attire to countries like Thailand and France.

