WITH the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris just a month away, the official attire of the Malaysian contingent was released in conjunction with this year’s Olympic Day celebration held at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Olympic Council of Malaysia’s Facebook post, the latest design by Yonex Sunrise Malaysia is a black and gold themed attire, combined with elements of the Tiger stripes to reflect Malaysia’s relentless and ferocious pursuit of the elusive gold medal at the Olympics.

However the attire isn’t getting much love from netizens online who were quick to point out apparent flaws in the design.

The first flaw that was pointed out was the Malaysian flag on the attire was coloured gold, which netizens felt were not respectful to the flag.

“The design is terrible and then the (Jalur Gemilang) is in gold. It’s already ridiculous. You can’t change the colours of the national flag,” said a Facebook user.

The second design flaw which very quickly got netizens attention was the sparse presence of tiger stripes. In fact, on the long-sleeve attire, there seemed to be barely any stripes, based on the picture.

Some joked that the team that designed the official athletic wear was trying to raise awareness about our endangered Malayan tigers and that was translated through the lack of stripes.

