Netizens use AI to “beautify” Malaysia’s Olympic attire following original design fiasco

SOCIAL media erupted with criticism in less than 24 hours of OCM unveiled Malaysia’s Paris 2024 Olympic team jersey.

Apart from the perceived poor design, another thing that drew flak from local sports enthusiasts was the alteration of the Jalur Gemilang colours.

The flag, which should be red, white, blue, and yellow, was entirely changed to gold.

Therefore, it didn’t take long before netizens began “beautifying” the official attire according to their own creativity.

According to a Facebook post by Prompters Malaya, it turns out that designs using artificial intelligence (AI) technology were more appealing and received online praise, appearing more ‘fierce’ compared to the original design.

Some also made comparisons of the jersey designs from 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Some netizens expressed in the comments section on Facebook that the design was embarrassing for the country.

“It’s quite embarrassing for the country, there should have been a design competition, surely many talented youths in our country would have excelled,“ one person commented.

“Looks like a school uniform.

“Since when did our flag’s stripes turn yellow? Seriously approved? It’s sad, very ugly.

“This is the Olympics, not a school competition,“ another person wrote.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, stated that they have taken note of various reactions regarding the design of the official jersey.

She mentioned that the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) did not decide on the design of the official attire for Malaysia’s contingent to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as it falls under the jurisdiction of MOM.

