PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian contingent’s attire for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics is under the responsibility of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), says Youth and Sports Minister (KBS) Hannah Yeoh.

Following the online criticism of the official Olympic attire for the Malaysian contingent, Yeoh clarified that the attire’s design resulted from a collaboration between sports company Yonex Sunrise and OCM.

“It is out of the ministry’s scope,” she said in her post on X.

The official attire, designed by Yonex Sunrise Malaysia, irked netizens on Monday, pointing out its design “flaws”, believing it was disrespectful to the Jalur Gemilang and the lack of tiger stripes.

Many even appealed to Yeoh to review the designs, mentioning that the current version would embarrass the national contingent at the quadrennial sporting event